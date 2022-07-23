7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dy (y^{sin y})
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dy (y^{sin y})
Geometric means A quantity grows exponentially according to y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the relationship among m, n, and p such that y(p) = √(y(m)y(n))?
11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.
cosh 2x = cosh²x + sinh²x (Hint: Begin with the right side of the equation.)
Harmonic sum In Chapter 10, we will encounter the harmonic sum 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n. Use a left Riemann sum to approximate ∫[1 to n+1] (dx/x) (with unit spacing between the grid points) to show that 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n > ln(n + 1). Use this fact to conclude that lim (n → ∞) (1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n) does not exist.
Behavior at the origin Using calculus and accurate sketches, explain how the graphs of f(x) = xᵖ ln x differ as x → 0⁺ for p = 1/2, 1, and 2.