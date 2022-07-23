Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.19
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.19

7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.


d/dy (y^{sin y})

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the function y^{sin(y)} is a composite function involving both a base (y) and an exponent (sin(y)). To differentiate it, use the logarithmic differentiation method.
Step 2: Take the natural logarithm of both sides to simplify the differentiation process. Let f(y) = y^{sin(y)}, then ln(f(y)) = sin(y) * ln(y).
Step 3: Differentiate both sides with respect to y. Use the chain rule on the left-hand side and the product rule on the right-hand side. The derivative of ln(f(y)) is (1/f(y)) * f'(y), and the derivative of sin(y) * ln(y) is [cos(y) * ln(y)] + [sin(y) * (1/y)].
Step 4: Solve for f'(y) by multiplying through by f(y). Recall that f(y) = y^{sin(y)}, so f'(y) = y^{sin(y)} * {[cos(y) * ln(y)] + [sin(y) * (1/y)]}.
Step 5: Write the final expression for the derivative. The derivative of y^{sin(y)} with respect to y is y^{sin(y)} * {[cos(y) * ln(y)] + [sin(y) * (1/y)]}.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that allows us to understand how a function behaves as its input changes. The notation d/dy indicates that we are taking the derivative with respect to the variable y.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. It states that if you have a function that is composed of two or more functions, the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. This is particularly useful when differentiating functions like y^{sin y}, where both y and sin y are involved.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are functions of the form f(x) = a^g(x), where a is a constant and g(x) is a function of x. In the context of the given problem, y^{sin y} can be rewritten using properties of exponents, which can simplify the differentiation process. Understanding how to manipulate and differentiate exponential functions is crucial for solving the derivative in this question.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

101–104. Proving identities Prove the following identities.

cosh (x + y) = cosh x cosh y + sinh x sinh y

75
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.


d. 2ˣ = 2² ˡⁿ ˣ

47
views
Textbook Question

Geometric means A quantity grows exponentially according to y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the relationship among m, n, and p such that y(p) = √(y(m)y(n))?

42
views
Textbook Question

11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.


cosh 2x = cosh²x + sinh²x (Hint: Begin with the right side of the equation.)

122
views
Textbook Question

Harmonic sum In Chapter 10, we will encounter the harmonic sum 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n. Use a left Riemann sum to approximate ∫[1 to n+1] (dx/x) (with unit spacing between the grid points) to show that 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n > ln(n + 1). Use this fact to conclude that lim (n → ∞) (1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n) does not exist.

91
views
Textbook Question

63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.

∫₁ᵉ^² dx/x√(ln²x + 1)

49
views