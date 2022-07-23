Textbook Question
Express sinh⁻¹ x in terms of logarithms.
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Express sinh⁻¹ x in terms of logarithms.
Inverse identity Show that cosh⁻¹(cosh x) = |x| by using the formula cosh⁻¹ t = ln (t + √(t² – 1)) and considering the cases x ≥ 0 and x < 0.
What is the inverse function of ln x, and what are its domain and range?
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sinh x / (1 + cosh x) dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ 3^{-2x} dx
13–14. Absolute and relative growth rates Two functions f and g are given. Show that the growth rate of the linear function is constant and the relative growth rate of the exponential function is constant.
f(t) = 100 + 10.5t, g(t) = 100e^(t/10)