Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.4.2
Chapter 8, Problem 8.4.2

2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the integral contains the expression √(x² + 36), which suggests a trigonometric substitution. This is because the form x² + a² is commonly associated with the Pythagorean identity.
Recall the trigonometric identity: tan²(θ) + 1 = sec²(θ). This substitution is useful for integrals involving √(x² + a²). Here, a² = 36, so a = 6.
Set up the substitution: let x = 6tan(θ). This substitution simplifies x² + 36 into a trigonometric expression using the identity.
Differentiate x = 6tan(θ) to find dx: dx = 6sec²(θ)dθ. This will replace dx in the integral.
Substitute x = 6tan(θ) and dx = 6sec²(θ)dθ into the integral. The expression √(x² + 36) will simplify to 6sec(θ), making the integral easier to evaluate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution

Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. For integrals containing terms like √(x² + a²), a common substitution is x = a tan(θ), which transforms the integral into a trigonometric form that is easier to evaluate.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This identity is crucial when using trigonometric substitution, as it allows us to express the square root of a sum of squares in terms of trigonometric functions, facilitating the integration process.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Integral Evaluation

Integral evaluation is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function or calculating the area under a curve. After performing a change of variables, such as trigonometric substitution, the integral often simplifies to a standard form that can be integrated using known techniques or formulas.
Recommended video:
5:14
Evaluate Logarithms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following integrals.

65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx

55
views
Textbook Question

7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.

21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx

52
views
Textbook Question

65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.

77
views
Textbook Question

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.

16. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) (1/(x² + a²)) dx, a > 0

51
views
Textbook Question

4. Describe the method used to integrate sinᵐx cosⁿx, for m even and n odd.

79
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

43. ∫ tan³(4x) dx

73
views