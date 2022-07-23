Textbook Question
Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
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Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
77. ∫ arccosx dx
2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin θ / (1 + cos² θ)] dθ
65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
43. ∫ tan³(4x) dx