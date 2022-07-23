Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin θ / (1 + cos² θ)] dθ
58–61. {Use of Tech} Using Simpson's Rule Approximate the following integrals using Simpson's Rule. Experiment with values of n to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
60. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(2 + cos x) dx = π ln((2 + √3)/2)
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
43. ∫ tan³(4x) dx
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
61. ∫₀¹ (ln x) ln(1 + x) dx