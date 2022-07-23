Textbook Question
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
128
views
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
36. ∫ (from e² to ∞) 1/(x lnᵖ x) dx, p > 1
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
82. ∫ 1/(1 + tanx) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
23. ∫ x² sin(2x) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx
66. Integrating derivatives
Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then
∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]