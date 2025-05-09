Partial fraction decomposition is a technique used to break down a single rational function into a sum of simpler fractions. This method is particularly useful for integrating rational functions in calculus. The process begins with a rational function expressed as \( \frac{p(x)}{q(x)} \), where \( p(x) \) is the numerator and \( q(x) \) is the denominator. The goal is to express this function as a sum of fractions with distinct linear factors in the denominator.

To start, factor the denominator \( q(x) \) into distinct linear factors. For example, if \( q(x) \) factors into \( (x + 3)(x + 5) \), the partial fraction decomposition can be set up as:

\[\frac{p(x)}{(x + 3)(x + 5)} = \frac{A}{x + 3} + \frac{B}{x + 5}\]

Here, \( A \) and \( B \) are constants that need to be determined. To find these constants, multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator \( (x + 3)(x + 5) \) to eliminate the fractions:

\[p(x) = A(x + 5) + B(x + 3)\]

Next, expand the right side and group like terms. This will yield an equation that can be compared to the original polynomial \( p(x) \). By equating the coefficients of corresponding powers of \( x \), you can create a system of equations. For instance, if \( p(x) = 2x + 14 \), you would set up the following equations based on the coefficients:

\[A + B = 2\]

\[5A + 3B = 14\]

Solving this system can be done using substitution or elimination methods. For example, if you multiply the first equation by 3 and subtract it from the second, you can isolate one variable and solve for it. Once you find the values of \( A \) and \( B \), substitute them back into the partial fractions to complete the decomposition.

In cases where the degree of the numerator \( p(x) \) is greater than or equal to the degree of the denominator \( q(x) \), the rational function is considered improper. In such instances, perform polynomial long division first to rewrite the function in a proper form before applying partial fraction decomposition.

This method of partial fraction decomposition is essential for simplifying complex rational expressions, making it easier to integrate or analyze them in various mathematical contexts.