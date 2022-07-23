Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.23
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.23

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
23. ∫ x² sin(2x) dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parts of the integral for integration by parts. Let \(u = x^{2}\) and \(dv = \sin(2x) \, dx\).
Compute the derivatives and integrals needed: find \(du = \frac{d}{dx}(x^{2}) \, dx = 2x \, dx\) and find \(v = \int \sin(2x) \, dx\).
Recall that \(\int \sin(ax) \, dx = -\frac{1}{a} \cos(ax) + C\), so here \(v = -\frac{1}{2} \cos(2x)\).
Apply the integration by parts formula: \(\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\). Substitute the expressions for \(u\), \(v\), and \(du\).
Simplify the resulting integral \(\int v \, du\) and, if necessary, apply integration by parts again to evaluate it completely.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It transforms the integral of a product of functions into simpler integrals using the formula ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du. Choosing u and dv wisely is crucial to simplify the integral effectively.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Choosing u and dv

Selecting which part of the integrand to assign as u and which as dv affects the ease of solving the integral. Typically, u is chosen as a function that simplifies when differentiated (like polynomials), and dv is chosen as a function that is easy to integrate (like trigonometric functions).
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Repeated Application of Integration by Parts

Some integrals, such as ∫x² sin(2x) dx, require applying integration by parts more than once. After the first application, the resulting integral may still be complex, necessitating a second iteration to fully evaluate the integral.
Recommended video:
08:23
Repeated Integration by Parts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.

47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx

44
views
Textbook Question

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.

50. ∫ 8(x² + 4)/[x(x² + 8)] dx

42
views
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

82. ∫ 1/(1 + tanx) dx

82
views
Textbook Question

48. Integral of sec³x Use integration by parts to show that:

∫ sec³x dx = (1/2) secx tanx + (1/2) ∫ secx dx

78
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx

88
views
Textbook Question

66. Integrating derivatives

Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then

∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]

53
views