9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫[0 to π/3] sin⁵x cos⁻²x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
19. ∫[0 to π/3] sin⁵x cos⁻²x dx
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
97. ∫ tan⁻¹(∛x) dx
49–52. {Use of Tech} Simpson’s Rule
Apply Simpson’s Rule to the following integrals. It is easiest to obtain the Simpson’s Rule approximations from the Trapezoid Rule approximations, as in Example 8. Make a table similar to Table 8.8 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
51. ∫(from 0 to π) e⁻ᵗ sin(t) dt = ½(e⁻ᵖⁱ + 1)
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
8. ∫ sin 3x cos 2x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
50. ∫ csc¹⁰x cot³x dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx