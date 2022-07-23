49–52. {Use of Tech} Simpson’s Rule

Apply Simpson’s Rule to the following integrals. It is easiest to obtain the Simpson’s Rule approximations from the Trapezoid Rule approximations, as in Example 8. Make a table similar to Table 8.8 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.

51. ∫(from 0 to π) e⁻ᵗ sin(t) dt = ½(e⁻ᵖⁱ + 1)