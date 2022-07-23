19-22. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule approximations. Find the indicated Trapezoid Rule approximations to the following integrals.
21. ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 6 subintervals
19-22. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule approximations. Find the indicated Trapezoid Rule approximations to the following integrals.
21. ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 6 subintervals
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ 1/[(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)²] dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
8. ∫ sin 3x cos 2x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
50. ∫ csc¹⁰x cot³x dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx
Clever substitution Evaluate ∫ dx/(1 + sin x + cos x) using the substitution x=2 tan⁻¹ θ. The identities sin x = 2 sin(x/2) cos(x/2) and cos x =cos²(x/2) − sin²(x/2) are helpful.