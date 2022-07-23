72. Between the sine and inverse sine Find the area of the region bound by the curves y = sin x and y = sin⁻¹x on the interval [0, 1/2].
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
46. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of y = 1/√(x² - 2x + 2) and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 3.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Definite Integrals
Area Under a Curve
Integral Tables
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
39. ∫ x²/(100 - x²)^(3/2) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
26. ∫[√2 to √2] √(x² - 1)/x dx
76. Apparent discrepancy
Three different computer algebra systems give the following results:
∫ (dx / (x√(x⁴ − 1))) = ½ cos⁻¹(√(x⁻⁴)) = ½ cos⁻¹(x⁻²) = ½ tan⁻¹(√(x⁴ − 1)).
Explain how all three can be correct.
67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:
sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]
sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]
cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]
70. ∫ cos(x)cos(2x) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
36. ∫ from 0 to ln2 x eˣ dx