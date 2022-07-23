41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
46. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of y = 1/√(x² - 2x + 2) and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 3.
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
46. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of y = 1/√(x² - 2x + 2) and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 3.
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
49. ∫ tan³x · sec⁹x dx
4. Is a reduction formula an analytical method or a numerical method? Explain.
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
39. ∫ x²/(100 - x²)^(3/2) dx
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
15. ∫(2 to 10) 2x² dx using n = 1, 2, and 4 subintervals
67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:
sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]
sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]
cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]
70. ∫ cos(x)cos(2x) dx