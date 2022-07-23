Textbook Question
11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
86
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11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
81. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (sin²x) / x² dx
Let f(x) = √(x + 1). Find the area of the surface generated when:
Region bounded by f(x) and the x-axis on [0, 1]
Revolved about the x-axis
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ du / (2u² - 12u + 36)
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
8. ∫ (9x - 2)^(-3) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ sin²(3x) dx