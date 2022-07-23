Textbook Question
11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
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11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
43. Find the length of the curve y = eˣ on the interval from 0 to ln 2.
Let f(x) = √(x + 1). Find the area of the surface generated when:
Region bounded by f(x) and the x-axis on [0, 1]
Revolved about the x-axis
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
9. ∫ from 4 to 6 [1 / √(8x – x²)] dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
8. ∫ (9x - 2)^(-3) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ sin²(3x) dx