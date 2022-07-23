Surface Area of Revolution

The surface area of revolution is calculated by rotating a curve around an axis. For a function f(x) revolved around the x-axis, the formula involves integrating the circumference of infinitesimally thin rings formed by the rotation. The formula is given by A = 2π ∫ f(x) √(1 + (f'(x))²) dx, where f'(x) is the derivative of f(x). This concept is essential for determining the area of the surface generated by the revolution.