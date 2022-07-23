11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
81. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (sin²x) / x² dx
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
43. Find the length of the curve y = eˣ on the interval from 0 to ln 2.
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ du / (2u² - 12u + 36)
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
8. ∫ (9x - 2)^(-3) dx