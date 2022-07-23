45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
48. ∫(0 to π/4) (1/(1 + x²)) dx; n = 64
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
48. ∫(0 to π/4) (1/(1 + x²)) dx; n = 64
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
c. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, b]. Because this area depends on a and b, we call it A(a, b).
Gaussians An important function in statistics is the Gaussian (or normal distribution, or bell-shaped curve), f(x) = e^(-ax²).
c. Complete the square to evaluate ∫ from -∞ to ∞ of e^(-(ax² + bx + c)) dx, where a > 0, b, and c are real numbers.
75. Exploring powers of sine and cosine
c. Prove that ∫₀ᵖⁱ sin²(nx) dx has the same value for all positive integers n.
60. Two Methods
c. Verify that your answers to parts (a) and (b) are consistent.
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
c. Generalize part (b) and find the average value of the position on the interval [nπ, (n+1)π], for n = 0, 1, 2, ...