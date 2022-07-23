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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.60c
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.60c

60. Two Methods
c. Verify that your answers to parts (a) and (b) are consistent.

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Review the answers you obtained in parts (a) and (b) carefully, noting the expressions or values you found for the quantity or function in question.
Identify the key results from both parts, such as derivatives, integrals, or function values, depending on what parts (a) and (b) asked you to find.
Set the expressions from parts (a) and (b) equal to each other or compare them directly to check for consistency. This might involve simplifying both expressions to a common form.
If the expressions look different, try algebraic manipulation such as factoring, expanding, or using trigonometric identities to see if they can be shown to be equivalent.
Conclude that the answers are consistent if you can demonstrate that both methods lead to the same result or expression, confirming the correctness of your solutions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Verification of Solutions

Verification involves checking that the solutions obtained from different methods satisfy the original problem or equation. This ensures consistency and correctness by substituting the solutions back into the initial conditions or equations.
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Multiple Solution Methods

Using more than one method to solve a problem helps confirm the accuracy of results. Common methods in calculus include analytical techniques, graphical analysis, or numerical approximation, each providing a different perspective on the solution.
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Consistency in Mathematical Results

Consistency means that different approaches yield the same or compatible results, reinforcing the validity of the solution. It is a fundamental principle in mathematics to cross-check answers to avoid errors and ensure reliability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.

48. ∫(0 to π/4) (1/(1 + x²)) dx; n = 64

c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.

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Textbook Question

Gaussians An important function in statistics is the Gaussian (or normal distribution, or bell-shaped curve), f(x) = e^(-ax²).

c. Complete the square to evaluate ∫ from -∞ to ∞ of e^(-(ax² + bx + c)) dx, where a > 0, b, and c are real numbers.

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Textbook Question

43. A hot-air balloon is launched from an elevation of 5400 ft above sea level. As it rises, the vertical velocity is computed using a device (called a variometer) that measures the change in atmospheric pressure. The vertical velocities at selected times are shown in the table (with units of ft/min).

c. A polynomial that fits the data reasonably well is:

g(t) = 3.49t³ - 43.21t² + 142.43t - 1.75

Estimate the elevation of the balloon after five minutes using this polynomial.

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Textbook Question

45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.

45. ∫(0 to 1) e^(2x) dx; n = 25

c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.

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Textbook Question

75. Exploring powers of sine and cosine

c. Prove that ∫₀ᵖⁱ sin²(nx) dx has the same value for all positive integers n.

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Textbook Question

75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:

s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t

c. Generalize part (b) and find the average value of the position on the interval [nπ, (n+1)π], for n = 0, 1, 2, ...

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