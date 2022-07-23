45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
48. ∫(0 to π/4) (1/(1 + x²)) dx; n = 64
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
48. ∫(0 to π/4) (1/(1 + x²)) dx; n = 64
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
109. Escape velocity and black holes The work required to launch an object from the surface of Earth to outer space is given by W = ∫ from R to ∞ of F(x) dx, where R = 6370 km is the approximate radius of Earth, F(x) = (GMm)/x² is the gravitational force between Earth and the object, G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of Earth, m is the mass of the object, and GM = 4 × 10¹⁴ m³/s².
c. The French scientist Laplace anticipated the existence of black holes in the 18th century with the following argument: If a body has an escape velocity that equals or exceeds the speed of light, c = 300,000 km/s, then light cannot escape the body and it cannot be seen. Show that such a body has a radius R ≤ 2GM/c². For Earth to be a black hole, what would its radius need to be?
43. A hot-air balloon is launched from an elevation of 5400 ft above sea level. As it rises, the vertical velocity is computed using a device (called a variometer) that measures the change in atmospheric pressure. The vertical velocities at selected times are shown in the table (with units of ft/min).
c. A polynomial that fits the data reasonably well is:
g(t) = 3.49t³ - 43.21t² + 142.43t - 1.75
Estimate the elevation of the balloon after five minutes using this polynomial.
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
c. Which region has greater area?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫(1/eˣ) dx = ln eˣ + C.
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
c. Find the minimum value b* such that when b > b*, there exists some a > 0 where A(a,b) = 2.