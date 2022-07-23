66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
d. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a) using Theorem 8.1.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
d. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a) using Theorem 8.1.
43. A hot-air balloon is launched from an elevation of 5400 ft above sea level. As it rises, the vertical velocity is computed using a device (called a variometer) that measures the change in atmospheric pressure. The vertical velocities at selected times are shown in the table (with units of ft/min).
c. A polynomial that fits the data reasonably well is:
g(t) = 3.49t³ - 43.21t² + 142.43t - 1.75
Estimate the elevation of the balloon after five minutes using this polynomial.
45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
47. ∫(1 to e) (1/x) dx; n = 50
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
c. Which region has greater area?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫(1/eˣ) dx = ln eˣ + C.
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
c. Find the minimum value b* such that when b > b*, there exists some a > 0 where A(a,b) = 2.