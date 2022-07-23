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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.49c
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.49c

49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv

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1
Recognize that the given statement \( \int v \, du = u \cdot v - \int u \, dv \) resembles the integration by parts formula, which is usually written as \( \int u \, dv = u \cdot v - \int v \, du \).
Recall the integration by parts formula: \( \int u \, dv = u \cdot v - \int v \, du \). This formula is derived from the product rule for differentiation.
Compare the given statement with the standard formula. Notice that the roles of \( u \) and \( v \) are swapped in the integrals and products.
To verify if the statement is true, try substituting \( u \) and \( v \) in the standard formula and see if it matches the given expression or if it leads to a contradiction.
Conclude whether the statement is true or false based on the comparison and substitution, and provide a counterexample if it is false by choosing specific functions \( u(x) \) and \( v(x) \) to test the equality.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts Formula

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It states that ∫ u dv = u·v - ∫ v du, where u and v are functions of a variable. This formula helps transform complex integrals into simpler ones by choosing appropriate u and dv.
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Introduction to Integration by Parts

Differentiation and Notation Consistency

In integration by parts, the differentials du and dv correspond to derivatives of u and v respectively. The formula requires careful attention to the order of terms; swapping du and dv changes the meaning and validity of the expression. Correct notation ensures the formula is applied properly.
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Counterexamples and Verification

To determine if a statement like ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv is true, one can test it with specific functions u and v. If the equality fails for any example, it is false. This approach helps verify or refute integral identities by direct substitution and evaluation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.

46. ∫(0 to 2) x⁴ dx; n = 30

c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.

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Textbook Question

2. Give an example of each of the following.

b. A repeated linear factor

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Textbook Question

Prove the following orthogonality relations (which are used to generate Fourier series). Assume m and n are integers with m ≠ n.

c.

π

∫ sin(mx) cos(nx) dx = 0, when |m + n| is even

0

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Textbook Question

94. [Use of Tech] Skydiving A skydiver has a downward velocity given by v(t) = V_T [(1 - e^(-2gt/V_T))/(1 + e^(-2gt/V_T))],

where t = 0 is the instant the skydiver starts falling, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and V_T is the terminal velocity of the skydiver.

c. Verify by integration that the position function is given by

s(t) = V_T t + (V_T²/g) ln[(1 + e^(-2gt/V_T))/2],

where s'(t) = v(t) and s(0) = 0.

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Textbook Question

66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.

67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).

b. Calculate f''(x).

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Textbook Question

82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.

b. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4], where a > 0.

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