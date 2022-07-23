49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
46. ∫(0 to 2) x⁴ dx; n = 30
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
b. Calculate f''(x).
59. Two Methods
b. Evaluate ∫(x / √(x + 1)) dx using substitution.
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4], where a > 0.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).
b. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate from part (a) using Theorem 8.1. (Hint: |f''''(x)| ≤ 1 on [1,2].)