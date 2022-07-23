49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
49. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample:
c. ∫ v du = u·v - ∫ u dv
2. Give an example of each of the following.
b. A repeated linear factor
Prove the following orthogonality relations (which are used to generate Fourier series). Assume m and n are integers with m ≠ n.
c.
π
∫ sin(mx) cos(nx) dx = 0, when |m + n| is even
0
3. What term(s) should appear in the partial fraction decomposition of a proper rational function with each of the following?
c. A factor of (x² + 2x + 6) in the denominator
94. [Use of Tech] Skydiving A skydiver has a downward velocity given by v(t) = V_T [(1 - e^(-2gt/V_T))/(1 + e^(-2gt/V_T))],
where t = 0 is the instant the skydiver starts falling, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and V_T is the terminal velocity of the skydiver.
c. Verify by integration that the position function is given by
s(t) = V_T t + (V_T²/g) ln[(1 + e^(-2gt/V_T))/2],
where s'(t) = v(t) and s(0) = 0.
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4], where a > 0.