We just learned how to find the integral of the rational function one over x. But what about a more complicated rational function? Something like four over three plus four x. How could we find the integral of this function? Well, luckily, using this rule that we just learned, along with what we know about substitution, we can put these two things together to ultimately find the integral of these more complicated rational functions.

And that's the exact process that I'm going to walk you through here. So let's go ahead and get started by jumping right into this example, where again we're asked to find the indefinite integral of four over three plus four x. Now looking at this rational function, I can see that in my denominator, I'm no longer dealing with a single term of x. I'm actually dealing with a polynomial.

So whenever we have these more complicated rational functions, the first thing that we want to try is a substitution where we set u equal to our denominator. So in this case, that means that I want to choose u to be that three plus four x. So if u is equal to three plus four x, what does that make du? Well, it makes du equal to the derivative of this, so that's just going to be four, and then times dx. So having chosen u to be that three plus four x, looking back at my integral here, I am just left with this four times dx, which is exactly what du ended up being.

So this allows me to rewrite this as the integral of one over u du having made that substitution. Now I can just follow my steps for substitution and evaluate this integral with respect to u. So I can go ahead and use this rule here, the integral of one over u du is going to give me the natural log of the absolute value of u plus my constant of integration c. Now of course we know what u is here, so we can go ahead and plug that three plus four x back in to get our answer as the natural log of the absolute value of three plus four x plus c. And we're all done here.

Now for these more complicated rational functions that we are able to rewrite as the integral of one over u du, this will always end up being the natural log of the absolute value of u and then plus c since we're working with an indefinite integral. Now when working with these sorts of integrals, you may also see them written as u to the power of negative one du or even du over u. But remember, these all mean the same exact thing. They're just different ways of writing it.

So now that we've seen this rule in action, let's go ahead and take a look at an additional example here, where we're asked to find the integral of two x plus four over x squared plus four x dx. Now since we can see we're working with a more complicated rational function with a polynomial in that denominator, the first thing that we want to try is a substitution where we set u equal to our denominator. So in this case, that would be x squared plus four x. Now if we choose u to be that x squared plus four x, du is then equal to the derivative of that, which is two x plus four, and then times dx.

Now looking at this, having chosen u to be that x squared plus four x, I can see that I'm left with two x plus four dx, which is exactly what du ended up being. So this allows me to rewrite this as the integral of one over u du, which is the rule that we just learned. So we can go ahead and continue evaluating this. We'll end up getting the natural log of the absolute value of u plus c. And then, of course, we can plug u back in.

We know that it's x squared plus 4x to give us our final answer of the natural log of the absolute value of x squared plus 4x and then plus c. So we can see that that substitution worked out perfectly here. Let's take a look at one additional example. Here we're asked to integrate five dx over x times the natural log of x cubed. Now this looks like a rather complicated rational function.

So a natural first step here, having worked with our previous two examples, is to go ahead and set u equal to our denominator. So if I did that here, if I set u equal to x times the natural log of x cubed, that is not really going to help me out here because if I try to find du, I have to use a product rule and it's not going to nicely appear in my integrand and make this any easier to evaluate. So this is actually not what we want to do here, but we don't want to forget everything that we already know about substitution. When working with substitution in the past, we know that we often chose u to be some sort of inside function, whether that's under a radical, in an exponent, or in parentheses raised to some power. Now in this case here, we have this natural log of x in parentheses raised to the power of three.

It's an inside function. So what if instead here we set u equal to that natural log of x? What does that make du? Well, that would make du here equal to the derivative of the natural log of x, which is just one over x, and then times dx. Now looking at this here, it may not be immediately clear how this substitution is going to work out, but let's actually rewrite this integrand a little bit to make it a bit more clear.

I'm going to go ahead and pull my constant five out front using the constant multiple rule, rewriting this as five times the integral, and then I'm going to do some expansion here in my integrand. So I have this one over x right here, and then I also have one over the natural log of x cubed. So just expanding this out a little bit, and then of course, I have my dx. So now looking at this integrand, having chosen u to be this natural log of x, that makes du equal to one over x dx, which I do have in my integral here, one over x dx. So this allows me to rewrite this as five times the integral of one over u cubed du.

And now having applied that substitution, I can just use a general power rule to evaluate this integral. Remember that one over u cubed is the same thing as saying u to the power of negative three. So applying my general power rule here with that constant five out front, I have five times negative one-half, u to the power of negative two, and then plus c. Now, of course, we can go ahead and plug what u is back in. We know that it's the natural log of x.

Combining those constants, that's negative five over two times the natural log of x to the power of negative two and then plus c, and this is my final answer here. Now, for this last example, we saw that setting u equal to our denominator did not work, but another substitution did. So whenever this happens, whenever setting u equal to your denominator doesn't work, you may either need to try a different substitution or perform polynomial division to make your integral easier to work with. Now we're going to continue getting practice in the next couple of videos. Let us know if you have any questions.