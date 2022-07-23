95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
31. ∫ √(x² - 8x) dx, x > 8
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ sin²θ cos⁵θ dθ
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
33. ∫ [eˣ / (a² + e²ˣ)] dx, where a ≠ 0
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
82. ∫ [dx / (x√(1 + 2x))]
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ from -5 to 0 of dx / √(4 - x)