Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This identity is crucial when using trigonometric substitution, as it allows us to express one trigonometric function in terms of another. For example, if we substitute x = 2 tan(θ), we can use this identity to simplify the resulting expressions involving √(4 + x²) during integration.