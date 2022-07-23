7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
42. Find the length of the curve y = x^(3/2) + 8 on the interval from 0 to 2.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
44. ∫ (from 0 to ln 3) eʸ/(eʸ-1)⁷ᐟ³ dy
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
72. The region bounded by f(x) = (x + 1)^(-3/2) and the x-axis on the interval (-1, 1] is revolved about the line y = -1.
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
33. ∫(0 to π) sin x cos(3x) dx = 0
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
33. ∫ [eˣ / (a² + e²ˣ)] dx, where a ≠ 0