Textbook Question
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
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7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
33. ∫ √(x² - 9)/x dx, x > 3
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ e³ˣ/(eˣ - 1) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
44. ∫ (from 0 to ln 3) eʸ/(eʸ-1)⁷ᐟ³ dy
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
72. The region bounded by f(x) = (x + 1)^(-3/2) and the x-axis on the interval (-1, 1] is revolved about the line y = -1.
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ [(2x³ + x² - 2x - 4) / (x² - x - 2)] dx