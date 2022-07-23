17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
17. (5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
17. (5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
7. How would you evaluate ∫ tan¹⁰x sec²x dx?
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
31. ∫ √(x² - 8x) dx, x > 8
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ from -5 to 0 of dx / √(4 - x)