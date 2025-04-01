Earlier in this course, we learned how to find the derivatives of different inverse trigonometric functions, like the inverse sine, the inverse tangent, and the inverse secant. Now that we also know that finding an integral is really just the reverse process of finding a derivative, we can put those two things together to help us find the integrals of certain functions that we cannot find using all of our other integrals. So that's exactly what we're going to do here, reversing all these derivative rules to come up with some new integral rules. So let's go ahead and jump into our first one here, where we're looking at the integral of one over the square root of one minus x² d x. Now looking at this integral for the first time, you may be thinking here that we could solve this using a substitution, but that substitution is not going to work, and we're going to be left right back at square one.

But if we instead recognize that the derivative of the inverse sine of x is equal to one over the square root of one minus x², if we then take the integral of that one over the square root of one minus x², we're going to be right back at that inverse sine. So that's exactly what this integral is equal to, the inverse sine of x, and then of course, plus our constant of integration C, since we're dealing with an indefinite integral. So let's take a look at this rule in action, looking at this example here, integrating four over the square root of one minus x². Now we can see that this looks really similar to our function here. We just have this extra constant four.

But using my constant multiple rule, I can pull that four out front, rewriting this as four times the integral of one over the square root of one minus x² dx, which is the exact integral from our rule over here. So we know that this is just going to be equal to four times the inverse sine of x plus C, and that's all there is to it. Let's take a look at our next rule. We're integrating one over the square root of one plus x² dx. Now having recognized our previous rule, we're going to approach this the same way.

If we know that the derivative of the inverse tangent of x is one over one plus x², if we then integrate that function, we'll get right back to that inverse tangent. So that's what this integral here is equal to, the inverse tangent of x plus C. Now again, let's apply this to an example. Here we're looking at the integral of one over one plus x² plus one over x² dx. Now looking at this, I have two separate functions being added together so I can focus on taking each of their integrals individually.

Now looking at that first term here, one over one plus x², that's the exact rule that we just learned here. So I know that this is going to be equal to the inverse tangent of x. Now looking at this second term, one over x x², we can't forget all the integral rules that we have already learned up to this point. Remember that if I have one over x², that's the same thing as writing x to the power of negative two. So I can just use a general power rule.

Now if I take the integral of one over x², that will give me negative one over x using that power rule, and then of course I want to add on that constant of integration C there. Let's take a look at our final rule, where we're looking at the integral of one over the absolute value of x times the square root of x² minus one. Now again remembering that the derivative of the inverse secant of x is equal to one over the absolute value of x times the square root of x² minus one. If we then integrate that function, we'll be right back at that inverse secant. So that's exactly what this integral is equal to, the inverse secant of x plus C.

Now looking at our example here, we have one over three times the absolute value of x times the square root of x² minus one. Now here we can see that this looks almost identical to the function in my rule here. I just have that extra three. So I can rewrite this as one third pulling that constant out front using my constant multiple rule times the integral of one over the absolute value of x times the square root of x² minus one dx. Now we can see that this is then going to be equal to one third times the inverse secant of x, and then of course plus C.

Now with this rule in particular, you may or may not see these absolute value signs around that x depending on the convention used by your textbook or your professor. But you should, of course, go by whatever convention is expected of you in your course. Now, as was true of our derivative rules for our inverse trigonometric functions, the best thing to do when working now with our integral rules is going to be to memorize these. But we can recognize some patterns whenever you see both a one and an x² in that denominator, you might want to consider using an inverse trigonometric function. Now we're going to continue getting practice with these, coming up in the next couple of videos.

I'll see you there.