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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.3.75e
Chapter 8, Problem 8.3.75e

75. Exploring powers of sine and cosine
e. Repeat parts (a), (b), and (c) with sin²x replaced by sin⁴x. Comment on your observations.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the problem. You are tasked with exploring powers of sine and cosine, specifically replacing sin²x with sin⁴x in parts (a), (b), and (c). This involves analyzing integrals or expressions involving sin⁴x and comparing them to the results obtained with sin²x.
Step 2: For part (a), if the original task involved integrating sin²x, replace sin²x with sin⁴x in the integral. Use the identity sin²x = (1 - cos(2x))/2 to express sin⁴x in terms of cos(2x). Then, rewrite sin⁴x as [(1 - cos(2x))/2]² and simplify.
Step 3: For part (b), if the original task involved solving a trigonometric equation or simplifying an expression with sin²x, replace sin²x with sin⁴x. Use trigonometric identities to simplify the expression or solve the equation. For example, sin⁴x can be expressed as (sin²x)², and sin²x can be substituted using the identity sin²x = (1 - cos(2x))/2.
Step 4: For part (c), if the original task involved graphing or analyzing the behavior of sin²x, replace sin²x with sin⁴x and observe how the graph changes. Note that sin⁴x will have smaller peaks compared to sin²x because raising a number less than 1 to a higher power reduces its magnitude.
Step 5: Comment on your observations. Compare the results obtained with sin⁴x to those with sin²x. You may notice that sin⁴x leads to more pronounced smoothing or flattening of the graph, and integrals involving sin⁴x may yield smaller values due to the reduced magnitude of the function. Discuss how increasing the power of sine affects the mathematical properties and behavior of the function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Powers of Trigonometric Functions

Understanding the behavior of trigonometric functions raised to various powers is essential in calculus. For instance, sin²x and sin⁴x exhibit different properties and periodicities, which can affect their integration and differentiation. Analyzing these powers helps in recognizing patterns and simplifying expressions in calculus problems.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integration of Trigonometric Functions

Integration of trigonometric functions, especially those raised to powers, is a fundamental skill in calculus. Techniques such as substitution or using trigonometric identities are often employed to simplify the integration process. Recognizing how to handle sin⁴x compared to sin²x is crucial for solving integrals accurately.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Observational Analysis in Calculus

Observational analysis involves comparing results from different mathematical expressions to draw conclusions about their behavior. In this context, replacing sin²x with sin⁴x allows for exploration of how the change in power affects the function's graph, symmetry, and area under the curve, leading to deeper insights into trigonometric properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.

68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).

d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).

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Textbook Question

78. Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).

e. ∫ (2x² - 3x) / (x - 1)³ dx

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Textbook Question

77. Tabular integration Consider the integral ∫ f(x)g(x) dx, where f can be differentiated repeatedly and g can be integrated repeatedly

Let Gₖ represent the result of calculating k indefinite integrals of g (omitting constants of integration).

d. The tabular integration table from part (c) is easily extended to allow for as many steps as necessary in the process of integration by parts.

Evaluate ∫ x² e^(x/2) dx by constructing an appropriate table, and explain why the process terminates after four rows of the table have been filled in.

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Textbook Question

82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.



e. Does this pattern continue? Is it true that A(1, ln b) = a² * A(a, (ln b)/a)?

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