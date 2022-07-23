66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
78. Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
e. ∫ (2x² - 3x) / (x - 1)³ dx
77. Tabular integration Consider the integral ∫ f(x)g(x) dx, where f can be differentiated repeatedly and g can be integrated repeatedly
Let Gₖ represent the result of calculating k indefinite integrals of g (omitting constants of integration).
d. The tabular integration table from part (c) is easily extended to allow for as many steps as necessary in the process of integration by parts.
Evaluate ∫ x² e^(x/2) dx by constructing an appropriate table, and explain why the process terminates after four rows of the table have been filled in.
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
e. Does this pattern continue? Is it true that A(1, ln b) = a² * A(a, (ln b)/a)?