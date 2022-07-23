5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
37. ∫ dx / √(x² + 10x), x >
4. Evaluate ∫ (from 0 to 1) (1/x^(1/5)) dx after writing the integral as a limit.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
36. ∫ (t³ - 2) / (t + 1) dt
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
31. ∫ 20 tan⁶x dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ from 3 to 7 of (t - 6) * √(t - 3) dt