Textbook Question
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
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5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
4. Evaluate ∫ (from 0 to 1) (1/x^(1/5)) dx after writing the integral as a limit.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (1 - x) / (1 - √x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/8 of √(1 - cos8x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
31. ∫ 20 tan⁶x dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ from 3 to 7 of (t - 6) * √(t - 3) dt