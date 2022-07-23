5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
37. ∫ dx / √(x² + 10x), x >
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
11. ∫ 3u / (2u + 7) du
{Use of Tech} Using the integral of sec³u By reduction formula 4 in Section 8.3,
∫sec³u du = 1/2 (sec u tan u + ln |sec u + tan u|) + C
Graph the following functions and find the area under the curve on the given interval.
f(x) = 1/(x√(x² - 36)), [12/√3 , 12]
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (1 - x) / (1 - √x) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
36. ∫ (t³ - 2) / (t + 1) dt