Textbook Question
What are the two general ways in which an improper integral may occur?
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What are the two general ways in which an improper integral may occur?
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫ [1 / ((x - a)(x - b))] dx, where a ≠ b
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
36. ∫ (from e² to ∞) 1/(x lnᵖ x) dx, p > 1
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ [1 / (eˣ √(1 – e²ˣ))] dx
66. Integrating derivatives
Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then
∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]