The second general way an improper integral may occur is when the integrand has an infinite discontinuity (a vertical asymptote) at some point within the interval of integration. For example, if \(f(x)\) becomes unbounded at a point \(c\) in \([a,b]\), such as \(\int_a^b f(x) \, dx\) where \(f(x)\) approaches infinity as \(x\) approaches \(c\).