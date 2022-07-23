Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ eˣ sec(eˣ + 1) dx
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ eˣ sec(eˣ + 1) dx
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
53. ∫ lnⁿ(x) dx = x lnⁿ(x) - n ∫ lnⁿ⁻¹(x) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
24. ∫ dt / √(1 + 4eᵗ)
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫ [1 / ((x - a)(x - b))] dx, where a ≠ b
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ [1 / (eˣ √(1 – e²ˣ))] dx