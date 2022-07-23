Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique used to integrate products of functions. It is based on the product rule for differentiation and is expressed by the formula ∫ u dv = uv - ∫ v du, where u and v are differentiable functions. This method is particularly useful when dealing with integrals involving logarithmic functions, such as the one in the question, allowing for the transformation of the integral into a more manageable form.