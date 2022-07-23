Properties of Integrals

One important property of integrals is that for an even function f(x), the integral over a symmetric interval can be expressed as twice the integral from 0 to a. This is mathematically represented as ∫ᵃ₋ₐ f(x) dx = 2 ∫₀ᵃ f(x) dx, allowing for simplification in calculations and demonstrating the relationship between the areas under the curve.