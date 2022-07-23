Textbook Question
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ cot⁵(3x) dx
62
views
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ cot⁵(3x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
64. ∫ (ln(ax))/x dx, where a ≠ 0
94. The family f(x) = 1/xᵖ revisited Consider the family of functions f(x) = 1/xᵖ, where p is a real number.
For what values of p does the integral ∫(1 to ∞) 1/xᵖ dx exist?
What is its value when it exists?
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
12. (2x² + 3)/((x² - 8x + 16)(x² + 3x + 4))