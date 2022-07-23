Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.11
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.11

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
11. ∫ t · e⁶ᵗ dt

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parts of the integral for integration by parts. Let \(u = t\) and \(dv = e^{6t} dt\).
Compute the derivatives and integrals needed: find \(du = dt\) and integrate \(dv\) to get \(v = \frac{1}{6} e^{6t}\).
Apply the integration by parts formula: \(\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\).
Substitute the expressions for \(u\), \(v\), \(du\) into the formula: \(\int t e^{6t} dt = t \cdot \frac{1}{6} e^{6t} - \int \frac{1}{6} e^{6t} dt\).
Evaluate the remaining integral \(\int e^{6t} dt\) and simplify the expression to write the final integral in terms of \(t\) and \(e^{6t}\) plus the constant of integration.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts Formula

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It states that ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du, where u and dv are parts of the original integral chosen to simplify the problem. Selecting u and dv wisely is crucial for easier integration.
Recommended video:
08:30
Introduction to Integration by Parts

Choosing u and dv

In integration by parts, u is typically chosen as a function that simplifies when differentiated, while dv is chosen as a function that is easy to integrate. For example, in ∫ t · e^(6t) dt, choosing u = t and dv = e^(6t) dt helps reduce the integral complexity.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Integrating Exponential Functions

Integrating exponential functions like e^(kt) involves dividing by the constant k after integration, resulting in (1/k) e^(kt). This property is essential when integrating dv in problems involving exponentials, ensuring correct evaluation of the integral.
Recommended video:
05:11
Integrals of General Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

26. ∫ t³ sin(t) dt

42
views
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

57. ∫ dx / (x¹⸍² + x³⸍²)

57
views
Textbook Question

90. Work Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y = √(x⁴ - 4)

and the lines y = 0 and y = 2. Suppose a tank that is full of water has the shape of a solid of revolution obtained by revolving region R about the y-axis. How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank? Assume x and y are in meters.

84
views
Textbook Question

76. Apparent discrepancy

Three different computer algebra systems give the following results:

∫ (dx / (x√(x⁴ − 1))) = ½ cos⁻¹(√(x⁻⁴)) = ½ cos⁻¹(x⁻²) = ½ tan⁻¹(√(x⁴ − 1)).

Explain how all three can be correct.

64
views
Textbook Question

7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.

54. ∫ y⁴/(1 + y²) dy

80
views
Textbook Question

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.

36. ∫ from 0 to ln2 x eˣ dx

43
views