9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
11. ∫ t · e⁶ᵗ dt
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
11. ∫ t · e⁶ᵗ dt
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
26. ∫ t³ sin(t) dt
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ e³ˣ/(eˣ - 1) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
44. ∫ (from 0 to ln 3) eʸ/(eʸ-1)⁷ᐟ³ dy
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ [(2x³ + x² - 2x - 4) / (x² - x - 2)] dx
90. Work Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y = √(x⁴ - 4)
and the lines y = 0 and y = 2. Suppose a tank that is full of water has the shape of a solid of revolution obtained by revolving region R about the y-axis. How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank? Assume x and y are in meters.