7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫[1/2 to (√2 + 3)/(2√2)] dx / (8x² - 8x + 11)
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
49. ∫ tan³x · sec⁹x dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
18. ∫ dx / (225 − 16x²)
67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:
sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]
sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]
cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]
68. ∫ sin(5x)sin(7x) dx
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
15. ∫(2 to 10) 2x² dx using n = 1, 2, and 4 subintervals