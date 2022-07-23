72. Between the sine and inverse sine Find the area of the region bound by the curves y = sin x and y = sin⁻¹x on the interval [0, 1/2].
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
49. ∫ tan³x · sec⁹x dx
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Key Concepts
Integration Techniques
Trigonometric Identities
Definite vs. Indefinite Integrals
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫[1/2 to (√2 + 3)/(2√2)] dx / (8x² - 8x + 11)
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
14. ∫ s · e⁻²ˢ ds
4. Is a reduction formula an analytical method or a numerical method? Explain.
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
15. ∫(2 to 10) 2x² dx using n = 1, 2, and 4 subintervals
67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:
sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]
sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]
cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]
70. ∫ cos(x)cos(2x) dx