76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
76. ∫ [cosθ / (sin³θ - 4sinθ)] dθ
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
76. ∫ [cosθ / (sin³θ - 4sinθ)] dθ
64. (Use of Tech) Normal distribution of movie lengths
A study revealed that the lengths of U.S. movies are normally distributed with a mean of 110 minutes and a standard deviation of 22 minutes. This means that the fraction of movies with lengths between a and b minutes (with a < b) is given by the integral:
(1/(22√(2π))) ∫[a to b] e^(-((x-110)/22)²/2) dx.
What percentage of U.S. movies are between 1 hr and 1.5 hr long (60-90 min)?
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ [1 / (x√(1 - x²))] dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
50. ∫ (from 0 to 9) 1/(x - 1)¹ᐟ³ dx
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of √(1 - cos2x) dx