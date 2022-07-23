66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
96. ∫(from 0 to ∞) (sin²x)/x² dx = π/2
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ sin²x cos⁴x dx
74. Volume of a Solid
Consider the region R bounded by:
The graph of f(x) = 1/(x + 2)
The x-axis on the interval [0,3].
Find the volume of the solid formed when R is revolved about the y-axis.
64. Using a computer algebra system, it was determined that
∫x(x+1)^8 dx = (x^10)/10 + (8x^9)/9 + (7x^8)/2 + 8x^7 + (35x^6)/3 + (56x^5)/5 + 7x^4 + (8x^3)/3 + x^2/2 + C.
Use integration by substitution to evaluate ∫x(x+1)^8 dx.