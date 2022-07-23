66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
34. ∫ tan⁹x sec⁴x dx
27. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule, Trapezoid Rule, and relative error
Find the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rule approximations to ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 25 subintervals. Compute the relative error of each approximation.
87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.
A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du
B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)
C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)
91. Evaluate ∫[0 to π/2] dθ/(cos θ + sin θ).
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ sin²x cos⁴x dx
64. Using a computer algebra system, it was determined that
∫x(x+1)^8 dx = (x^10)/10 + (8x^9)/9 + (7x^8)/2 + 8x^7 + (35x^6)/3 + (56x^5)/5 + 7x^4 + (8x^3)/3 + x^2/2 + C.
Use integration by substitution to evaluate ∫x(x+1)^8 dx.