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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.1.24
Chapter 8, Problem 8.1.24

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
24. ∫ from 0 to θ of (x⁵⸍² - x¹⸍²) / x³⸍² dx

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Step 1: Simplify the integrand. The given integrand is \( \frac{x^{5/2} - x^{1/2}}{x^{3/2}} \). Use the property of exponents \( \frac{a^m}{a^n} = a^{m-n} \) to simplify each term: \( \frac{x^{5/2}}{x^{3/2}} = x^{(5/2 - 3/2)} = x^1 \) and \( \frac{x^{1/2}}{x^{3/2}} = x^{(1/2 - 3/2)} = x^{-1} \). The integrand simplifies to \( x - x^{-1} \).
Step 2: Set up the integral with the simplified integrand. The integral becomes \( \int_{0}^{\theta} (x - x^{-1}) \, dx \).
Step 3: Split the integral into two separate terms. Using the linearity of integration, rewrite the integral as \( \int_{0}^{\theta} x \, dx - \int_{0}^{\theta} x^{-1} \, dx \).
Step 4: Compute the antiderivative of each term. For \( \int x \, dx \), the antiderivative is \( \frac{x^2}{2} \). For \( \int x^{-1} \, dx \), the antiderivative is \( \ln|x| \). Substitute these results into the integral: \( \left[ \frac{x^2}{2} \right]_{0}^{\theta} - \left[ \ln|x| \right]_{0}^{\theta} \).
Step 5: Apply the limits of integration. Substitute \( x = \theta \) and \( x = 0 \) into the antiderivatives. Be cautious with \( \ln|x| \) at \( x = 0 \), as it is undefined. This suggests the integral may need further consideration for convergence at the lower limit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the accumulation of a function's values over a specific interval, represented as ∫ from a to b f(x) dx. It provides the net area under the curve of the function f(x) between the limits a and b. In this question, the integral is evaluated from 0 to θ, indicating the area under the curve from x = 0 to x = θ.
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Simplifying Rational Functions

Rational functions are ratios of polynomials, and simplifying them often involves factoring and reducing terms. In the given integral, the expression (x⁵/2 - x¹/2) / x³/2 can be simplified by dividing each term in the numerator by the denominator. This simplification is crucial for making the integral easier to evaluate.
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Power Rule for Integration

The power rule for integration states that ∫ x^n dx = (x^(n+1))/(n+1) + C, where n ≠ -1. This rule is essential for integrating polynomial functions, as it allows for straightforward computation of the integral. In this problem, applying the power rule will help in finding the antiderivative of the simplified function before evaluating the definite integral.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.

66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1

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9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

34. ∫ tan⁹x sec⁴x dx

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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

7. ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4

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92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.

94. ∫ (dt / (t³ + 1))

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Textbook Question

74. Volume of a Solid

Consider the region R bounded by:

The graph of f(x) = 1/(x + 2)

The x-axis on the interval [0,3].

Find the volume of the solid formed when R is revolved about the y-axis.

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Textbook Question

64. Using a computer algebra system, it was determined that

∫x(x+1)^8 dx = (x^10)/10 + (8x^9)/9 + (7x^8)/2 + 8x^7 + (35x^6)/3 + (56x^5)/5 + 7x^4 + (8x^3)/3 + x^2/2 + C.

Use integration by substitution to evaluate ∫x(x+1)^8 dx.

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