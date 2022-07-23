7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ 1/(x⁴ + x²) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ 1/(x⁴ + x²) dx
Let f(x) = (4x³ + x² + 4x + 2) / (x² + 1). Use long division to show that f(x) = 4x + 1 + 1 / (x² + 1) and use this result to evaluate ∫f(x) dx.
1. On which derivative rule is integration by parts based?
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
9. 4/(x⁵ - 5x³ + 4x)
River flow rates
The following figure shows the discharge rate r(t) of the Snoqualmie River near Carnation, Washington, starting on a February day when the air temperature was rising. The variable t is the number of hours after midnight, r(t) is given in millions of cubic feet per hour, and ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt equals the total amount of water that flows by the town of Carnation over a 24-hour period. Estimate ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt using the Trapezoidal Rule and Simpson's Rule with the following values of n.
n = 6
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ (3x + 1) / √(4 - x²) dx