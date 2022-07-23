9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (csc²x + csc⁴x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (csc²x + csc⁴x) dx
Let f(x) = (4x³ + x² + 4x + 2) / (x² + 1). Use long division to show that f(x) = 4x + 1 + 1 / (x² + 1) and use this result to evaluate ∫f(x) dx.
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
44. ∫₁² 2/[t³(t + 1)] dt
River flow rates
The following figure shows the discharge rate r(t) of the Snoqualmie River near Carnation, Washington, starting on a February day when the air temperature was rising. The variable t is the number of hours after midnight, r(t) is given in millions of cubic feet per hour, and ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt equals the total amount of water that flows by the town of Carnation over a 24-hour period. Estimate ∫(0 to 24) r(t) dt using the Trapezoidal Rule and Simpson's Rule with the following values of n.
n = 6
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ (3x + 1) / √(4 - x²) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ sin³x dx