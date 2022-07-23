Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide a polynomial by another polynomial of lower degree. It involves dividing the leading term of the dividend by the leading term of the divisor, multiplying the entire divisor by this result, and subtracting it from the dividend. This process is repeated until the degree of the remainder is less than that of the divisor. Understanding this technique is essential for simplifying rational functions like f(x) in the given question.