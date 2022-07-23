Textbook Question
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (csc²x + csc⁴x) dx
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9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (csc²x + csc⁴x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ 1/(x⁴ + x²) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
44. ∫₁² 2/[t³(t + 1)] dt
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ (3x + 1) / √(4 - x²) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ sin³x dx
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
84. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (2 + cos x) / x² dx