7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ from 0 to π of (1 - cos2x)³ᐟ² dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
19. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) (3x² + 1)/(x³ + x) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of 3√(1 + sin 2x) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
34. ∫ dx / (x(x¹⁰ + 1))
69. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = sin x and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume when R is revolved about the x-axis, or the volume when R is revolved about the y-axis?